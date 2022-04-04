Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.