Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BABYF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
