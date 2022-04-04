Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.74 million and a PE ratio of -24.67. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.55.

Emmerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

