Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.74 million and a PE ratio of -24.67. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.55.
Emmerson Company Profile (Get Rating)
