EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.