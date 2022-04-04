Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce $345.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.60 million and the lowest is $330.47 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $606,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,100 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,421,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

