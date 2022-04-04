Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

