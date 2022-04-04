Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.75

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 82289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock has a market cap of C$587.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

