Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) vs. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Spero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 24.63 -$78.28 million ($2.67) -2.66

Ensysce Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences N/A -1,326.68% -162.14% Spero Therapeutics -454.11% -69.84% -56.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ensysce Biosciences and Spero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ensysce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.97%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 694.66%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

