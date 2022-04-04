Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.09. 2,111,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,725. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 869,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $53,520,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,337,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

