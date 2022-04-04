Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $51.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after buying an additional 373,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 44,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,375. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

