EOS Force Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $318,627.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $318,627.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00202812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.00413289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

