EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.32. 17,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,535. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average of $523.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.
EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
