EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.32. 17,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,535. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average of $523.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.