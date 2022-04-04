ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

