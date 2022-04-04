Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

EVRI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.63.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Everi by 58.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Everi by 3,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

