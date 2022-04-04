Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.22.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $89.84 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.