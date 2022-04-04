EvidenZ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,332.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $43,332.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00108372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

