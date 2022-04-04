Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

