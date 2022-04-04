Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,533 shares of company stock worth $3,638,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

