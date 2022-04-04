Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $198.20 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,391 shares of company stock worth $24,020,700. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

