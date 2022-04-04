F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.17. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
