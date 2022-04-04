Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $556.71.
FICO traded down $17.17 on Thursday, reaching $449.29. 346,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.
In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
