FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

