Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE AGM opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

