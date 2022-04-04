FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FedNat stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.91.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

