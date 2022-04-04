Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $2,353.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,217.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.34) to GBX 1,870 ($24.52) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $$23.96 during trading on Wednesday. 564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

