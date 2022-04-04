Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.54. 8,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 152.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.