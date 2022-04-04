Fidelity Special Values’ (GPE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GPE stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 706.50 ($9.25). The stock had a trading volume of 124,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,199. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fidelity Special Values has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.80).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

