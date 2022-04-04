Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FSZ stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,654. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

