Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of FSZ stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,654. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47.
In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.
About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Featured Articles
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.