Financial Comparison: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lufax has a consensus target price of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 2.41 -$10.36 million ($0.18) -1.33 Lufax $9.70 billion 1.44 $2.61 billion $1.04 5.47

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -88.71% N/A -43.37% Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45%

Summary

Lufax beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology (Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

