Financial Contrast: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) versus Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.9% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UWM
|3.31%
|24.62%
|4.32%
|Farmhouse
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for UWM and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UWM
|0
|7
|2
|0
|2.22
|Farmhouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
UWM presently has a consensus price target of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 65.80%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.
Risk and Volatility
UWM has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UWM
|$2.97 billion
|0.14
|$98.44 million
|$0.67
|6.70
|Farmhouse
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.
Summary
UWM beats Farmhouse on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
