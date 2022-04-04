First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

FBP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 8,187,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

