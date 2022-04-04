First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,616,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after buying an additional 810,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 648,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. 9,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,084. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.