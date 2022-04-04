First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Head to Head Review

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $584.12 million 6.05 $30.17 million ($0.02) -678.66 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.04 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.62

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.39%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -0.84% 0.45% 0.30% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Volatility & Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

