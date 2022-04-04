First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 203,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The company has a market cap of $370.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

