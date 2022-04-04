First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

