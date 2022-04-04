Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
FLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.
Fluor stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.