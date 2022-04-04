Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

