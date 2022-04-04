Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $676.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

