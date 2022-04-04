Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.86.
Shares of FMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 6,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,570. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
