Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 6,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,570. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.