Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,955,867. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 188,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 823.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.