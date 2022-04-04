FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 684,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

