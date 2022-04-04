Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

