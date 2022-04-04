Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of FC opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

