Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

FRA FRE opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($87.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.41.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

