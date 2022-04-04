Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 3.6%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 1,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.