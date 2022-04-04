Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.71

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 6393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

Get Freshii alerts:

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.