Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.71

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 6393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
The company has a market capitalization of C$53.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
