Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.43

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 270392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 21.90.
About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.