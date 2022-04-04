Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.43

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 270392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 21.90.

Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

