FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $243.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

