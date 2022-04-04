Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.62. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 423,680 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.