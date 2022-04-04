Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.62. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 423,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,197,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,192,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

