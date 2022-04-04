FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Issued By KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $27.24 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

