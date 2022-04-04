FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SDIG. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.